Navy to conduct underwater explosive event off Florida coast ‘in the near future’

The U.S. Navy will be conducting the third planned underwater explosive event off the Florida coast in the “near future,” U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville said Sunday.
According to the Coast Guard, this may produce seismic activity that may be felt along the coast.
Boaters are asked to monitor Channel 16.
U.S. Navy will be conducting the third planned underwater explosive event off the Florida coast in the near future. This...Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville on Sunday, August 8, 2021