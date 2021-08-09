Attorneys challenging mask mandate ban in schools

There’s a lawsuit challenging Governor DeSantis’ executive order banning mask mandates in Florida schools.

Parents of 15 children filled the suit Friday One parent in the suit is out of Alachua County.

They believe this emergency order will cause the virus to spread even more.

Under Florida law, students are entitled to safe schools. Six attorneys feel that’s being threatened amid a spread of the Delta variant and an Executive Order for Governor Ron DeSantis, banning schools from mandating masks.

Attorney Gene Nichols, not associated with the lawsuit, points to the Florida State Constitution that puts the power of running schools in local school districts.

“So the real question is going to be as to whether or not the governor has the authority to issue an executive order to trump the Florida constitution, and in essence is what he is currently doing. And that’s what the courts are going to have to decide,” said Nichols.

In June, the legislature passed House Bill 241. It gives parents right to their child’s healthcare.

Nichols said typically a governor would use executive authorities in healthcare and emergencies, but said an argument will be is the governor is using the order during a health crisis but is potentially contradicting the fact that it’s health crisis.

One plaintiff out of Alachua County said her child isn’t old enough to get the vaccine, and non-masked vaccinated and unvaccinated students in the school is a harm.

“What about the potential of parents sue the system for their children who potentially get sick? It’s going to be very hard to sue a school or a school board or a county, if a child were to get sick at a school for either issuing or not issuing mask mandates,” said Nichols. “So it’s not just a matter of my child got sick on campus in order to go after a school board. Under those situations, you’re going to have to prove that the school board not only knew that that individual was sick, not only knew that they were spreading, but put children into position. And then on top of that you’ve got sovereign immunity issues.”

The order also threatens to hold state funding for schools.

Nichols said he’d be shocked to see that happen, but if it does, districts can use the State Constitution to support them.

Nichols said the governor’s Office has 20 days after being served to file a response.

He believes it will end up in the state Supreme Court where they will decide since it’s a constitutional issue.