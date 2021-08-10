Jacksonville woman’s hard work pays off to the sum of $1 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced that a 69-year-old woman in Jacksonville claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00.

The best part of the story: Todd originally thought she had won $100,000.

“I scratched my ticket just before going into work that morning,” she told the Lottery.

Despite her excitement, Todd was adamant on working her shift before making plans to claim her prize.

“After work, I picked up my granddaughter and handed her my ticket. She turned to me and said, ‘Nana, you didn’t win $100,000 – you won $1 million!’ needless to say I was in complete shock.”

Todd said she plans to continue working until her replacement is fully trained. After that, she’s looking forward to retiring and spending time with her family.

Todd purchased her winning ticket from Jones Road General Store, located at 1018 Jones Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.

