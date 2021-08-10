St. Johns County parents protest, call for mask mandate for students, teachers

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Dozens of people holding signs stood outside the St. Johns County School District offices Tuesday morning to call for a district-wide mask mandate when students return to classrooms next week.

Right now, masks are optional in the school district but are highly recommended.

Similar demonstrations have been held around the state after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that bans school districts from imposing mask mandates. Though that order is now being challenged in court.

“Due to the most recent increase in COVID virus spread in our community, I highly recommend the use of face masks as the school year begins,” Superintendent Tim Forson wrote in a letter to parents on Monday. “This is an important consideration in our elementary school environments in which the parents of students 12 years old and younger do not have the option for their children to be vaccinated. Ultimately, we are expected to follow Governor DeSantis Executive Order 21-175 which acknowledges the parental right to make decisions for their own children related to face masks. This order has been followed by emergency rules of the Florida State Board of Education and the Florida Department of Health.”

Ad

St. Johns County parents protest, call for mask mandate

The morning demonstration was held before the St. Johns County School Board’s regular meeting at 9 a.m., though it’s worth noting that the issue of masks is not on the agenda.

This is, however, the last school board meeting before students return so many view it as the final push to have the school board impose what they believe is an incredibly important measure for safety.

“I guess the thing that occurs to me is that COVID safety measures in my view, are not really about choice, or liberty or politics. They’re about community. They’re looking out for one another,” one speaker said. “And about the science, I’ve heard people say that masks don’t work. In my opinion, they work, but we could go back and forth on that for a long time.”

Those who oppose mask mandates for children also spoke during the meeting.

“If you don’t like that masks are optional, then you keep your kids home. Enough is enough,” another speaker said. “It is not fair to punish the children and families that choose fresh air over masks by implementing a mandate.”

Ad

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the morning.