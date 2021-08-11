Arlington Middle School assistant principal dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The assistant principal of Arlington Middle School’s PRIDE program, Bobby Rivers, has died.

Arlington Middle Principal Shawn Platts sent a message notifying school families.

“While I have only been here and known Mr. Rivers a short time, his passion for students and for education was immediately evident. He was well known for his success in helping children learn in every setting, and we were all very much looking forward to his leadership over our PRIDE program this year,” the message reads. “Our entire school community is deeply saddened by this unexpected loss, and we send our condolences to his family.”

To assist students and staff during this time, counselors and social workers are available on campus.