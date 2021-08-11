DCPS launches website to communicate bus delays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new page outlining reported school bus delays was added to the Duval County Public Schools website on Wednesday following a litany of issues with the district’s transportation on its first day of classes.

“We are aware that the bus transportation for many of our students has not met your expectations or mine,” Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said in a robocall message to families. “While about 97 percent of routes are running without an issue we realize this is an area where we still need better performance.”

Greene apologized to families in the voicemail message and said that the district is working with the bus contractor to improve service.

The superintendent announced the new communication method for parents to see which bus routes would have expected delays each morning and afternoon.

The listed route delays for August 11 included 25 buses, each from a different school. The page said Bus No. 79 — which routes to Joseph Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership and Frank H. Peterson Academies — was “overcrowded” and that a “second bus will transport the remaining students and may be late.”

Greene said the information contained on the new page should help parents make more dynamic decisions about how to get their student to school.

“In the afternoon you will be able to see if you can expect your children to be late coming home,” Greene’s message said. “I hope the new web page is helpful to you and I appreciate your patience and partnership as we work to get better each day.”

In Duval County Public Schools, the bell schedules for most schools are as follows:

Elementary schools start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

Middle schools start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 4:15 p.m.

High schools start at 7:15 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

News4Jax requested the current number of school bus driver vacancies in the district as well as the total number of drivers that called out sick on Tuesday, the first day of classes. The district said it’s in the process of gathering that information.