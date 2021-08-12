1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash on Southpoint Parkway

One man was killed and another was critically injured when this Mazda hit a tree on Southpoint Parkway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver was critically injured and his passenger was killed Thursday morning when the Mazda they were in hit a tree on Southpoint Parkway, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Mazda was headed northwest on Southpoint Parkway when it swerved off the road for unknown reasons, jumped the curb and slammed into the tree.

The passenger, a man in his 40s, was killed, and the driver, also in his 40s, suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said neither was wearing a seat belt.

According to JSO, the car was going the speed limit or less and there was no indication of impairment or distracted driving.

This was the 146th traffic fatality in Jacksonville this year.