Gov. DeSantis: New Jacksonville monoclonal treatment center will help reduce hospitalizations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a new rapid response unit in downtown Jacksonville that will administer monoclonal antibody treatment to high-risk residents in the early stages of a COVID-19 infection.

It’s part of the state’s effort to expand monoclonal antibody treatments across Florida as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

Hospitals in Northeast Florida have been stressed amid the surge of the coronavirus delta variant, and DeSantis said the treatment that has emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is one of the best ways to reduce hospitalizations in the state outside of getting vaccinated.

“This is the best, the best shot we’ve got right now to keep people out of the hospital and keep them safe,” he said.

The pop-up site, located on East Bay Street on the grassy former home of the Duval County Courthouse, will begin administering the treatments to qualified patients starting at 12 p.m.

“This antibody treatment, as the governor said, is not well known by the community,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. “It’s effective, it works. I was on a call yesterday with all of the hospital CEOs in town and we had this discussion. People need to know this exists. They need to know that this unit is here if they don’t have access to their health care provider.”

The treatment uses monoclonal antibodies, which are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses like the coronavirus. They are effective in providing patients that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 some relief from the symptoms, but only if hospitals have the resources and staff to administer it.

“You want to get this as soon as possible if you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Dr. Mohammed Reza, an infectious disease expert, told News4Jax. “It’s available for people who are symptomatic. There are risk qualifications that whatever facility you are getting it from will determine if you are a candidate for it. The earlier the better.”

DeSantis said he believes if more people had known about the treatment option, Florida hospitalizations would not have reached record levels in recent weeks.

DeSantis referenced the monoclonal treatment Regeneron, a drug that former President Donald Trump once called a “cure” for COVID-19 after it helped him beat the virus.

DeSantis said “a lot more” Regeneron will be coming to Florida soon.

Right now, only people with referrals from their doctors are able to receive the treatment at the Jacksonville center but DeSantis said he hopes to expand access in the coming weeks.