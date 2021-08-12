Jacksonville tattoo artist accused of sexual battery, arrested in Volusia County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man police described as a prominent tattoo artist has been arrested in connection with multiple sexual battery investigations in Jacksonville, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

James Ranieri, 36, was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on three sexual battery charges out of Duval County.

According to JSO, Ranieri’s job as a tattoo artist gave him “frequent contact with the community.”

“Therefore, the possibility exists there may be more victims,” JSO said in a news release.

Police asked anyone with information about the case or any other possible victims to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or through email at JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org.