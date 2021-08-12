PCR & rapid tests to be offered at new St. Johns County site

St. Johns County – Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, St. Johns County will be offering free COVID-19 testing seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The county is partnering with Nomi Health to offer testing at the Wind Mitigation Building near the St. Johns County Agricultural Center -- located at 3111 Agricultural Center Dr.

PCR and rapid (antigen) COVID-19 tests will be available for people 12 months and older. Recipients can only choose one test.

PCR tests results are typically available within 24 to 48 hours, and rapid tests are available the same day. Both test results are delivered by text or email.

You do not need an appointment for a test, and insurance is not required.