UNF faculty members call for teaching flexibility as delta variant spreads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – University of North Florida faculty members laid out their health and safety concerns during the public comment portion of a Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.

Staff members said they want options as the coronavirus delta variant rapidly spreads.

As students prepare to return to campus on Aug. 23, faculty members told News4Jax that they’re nervous about the lack of flexibility for teaching methods and that the university is not implementing the same mask mandate as last year. The university has said it “expects” everyone to wear a mask, but made it clear that facing coverings won’t be required as a condition for campus access.

Effective immediately, in light of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, UNF expects everyone to wear a mask at all times when inside around others in any UNF facility, even if you are vaccinated. 😷



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/IO6YPFUU6x #UNFBetterStronger pic.twitter.com/4W7G1RZYhB — University of North Florida (@UofNorthFlorida) August 10, 2021

A group of faculty gathered Thursday morning outside the Board of Trustees meeting. News4Jax asked Elizabeth Brown, vice president of United Faculty of Florida, about the rally’s objective.

“The goal today is to allow faculty some choice and flexibility as to how they’re going to teach their classes this coming fall, to be able to choose when they would potentially like to do online versus in person, if they feel like being in person with 200 people all close together is going to be problematic for the community safety, their family safety, as well as their own personal safety,” Brown said.

Several faculty members and administrators spoke out in the meeting, as well.