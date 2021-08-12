Cloudy icon
UNF faculty members call for teaching flexibility as delta variant spreads

University says it expects everyone to wear a mask

Joe McLean, Reporter

A group of University of North Florida faculty gathered Thursday morning outside a Board of Trustees meeting.
A group of University of North Florida faculty gathered Thursday morning outside a Board of Trustees meeting. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – University of North Florida faculty members laid out their health and safety concerns during the public comment portion of a Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.

Staff members said they want options as the coronavirus delta variant rapidly spreads.

As students prepare to return to campus on Aug. 23, faculty members told News4Jax that they’re nervous about the lack of flexibility for teaching methods and that the university is not implementing the same mask mandate as last year. The university has said it “expects” everyone to wear a mask, but made it clear that facing coverings won’t be required as a condition for campus access.

A group of faculty gathered Thursday morning outside the Board of Trustees meeting. News4Jax asked Elizabeth Brown, vice president of United Faculty of Florida, about the rally’s objective.

“The goal today is to allow faculty some choice and flexibility as to how they’re going to teach their classes this coming fall, to be able to choose when they would potentially like to do online versus in person, if they feel like being in person with 200 people all close together is going to be problematic for the community safety, their family safety, as well as their own personal safety,” Brown said.

Several faculty members and administrators spoke out in the meeting, as well.

Joe covers education and breaking news. He is a frequent contributor to the News4Jax I-team and Trust Index coverage.

