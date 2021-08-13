Educators only: Jacksonville company seeking nominations to give away new roofs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One local roofing company is gifting new roofs to educators, as part of an annual initiative.

“Unfortunately, people don’t really realize the ramifications of a leaky roof until it’s way too late. Because it seeps into the attic, it seeps behind the walls, it’s kind of the invisible water intrusion. That overtime can compound and really create some long-lasting damage in the home. Your air quality can decrease, no one needs mold in the home. You got respiratory coughing issues over time and it can be because you’ve had a slow leak in your roof,” said Sean Shapiro, Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters CEO.

Reliant Roofing Company is granting three educators new roofs through its annual Every Shingle Heart initiative.

He says teachers deserve this now more than ever.

“They’re the frontline workers who don’t get all of the notoriety as some of the other frontline workers. It’s near and dear to my heart and my partner’s heart. My wife is actually a schoolteacher here in Duval County and we have some former teachers here that work for us at Reliant, so we understand the long days and long hours that they put in for those kids to normalize life at school during Covid,” said Shapiro.

Ad

The initiative started back in 2017 to give back to different people and organizations throughout the community who were serving others. In 2020, Reliant Roofing gave away roofs to front-line medical workers.

RELATED: 2020 Every Shingle Heart recipients

“We just try to find people who are selfless people, who are serving the community in their own right and sometimes their well-being to give back to those that need it more than them,” said Shapiro.

The nomination deadline is August 31st.

You can nominate anyone who works in education, from teachers and paraprofessionals to front office workers.

Click here to nominate a deserving educator in your life