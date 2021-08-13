Jacksonville woman charged in Northside murder

Dawn Browning is charged with second-degree murder in a June 21 shooting at a Northside restaurant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman has been arrested in a deadly shooting in June that unfolded outside of a Northside restaurant, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Dawn Michelle Browning, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of the 37-year-old victim, whose name has not been released. She remains in custody without bond.

The victim was found shot about 1 p.m. June 21 in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Dunn Avenue, according to JSO. He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

According to preliminary details released by JSO, the suspected shooter was a woman driving a dark red sedan, who pulled up next to the man and shot him before speeding away.

Police said they believed the shooter and the victim might have known each other.

Browning was identified as the suspect and she was taken into custody a day later in Cobb County, the agency said in a news release Friday. A warrant was later issued for her arrest.

Wednesday, the 28-year-old was extradited to Jacksonville, where she was booked into the Duval County jail on the second-degree murder charge.

News4Jax has requested a copy of Browning’s arrest warrant.