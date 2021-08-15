Locals with ties to Haiti says latest earthquake brings back bad memories of 2010

Following Saturday’s earthquake in Haiti that led to the death of more than 300 people and a state of emergency declared by the Prime Minister, locals with ties to the country said it’s a sad day for their country.

First, hospitals became overwhelmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, and now more are in need of help following the earthquake.

The US Geological Survey is estimating “high casualties” and widespread disaster.

Willy Elzy lived through the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the southern portion of Haiti.

“The situation is very bad because 90 percent of houses have been destroyed and many people are on the street,” he said.

Rescue groups are on the ground assessing damage.

“There are reports of significant damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure,” said American Red Cross spokeswoman Katie Wilkes.

Haitians say hospitals are overwhelmed with injured patients.

A woman who has family in Haiti says they’re already dealing with hardships because of the pandemic.

“I’m here. I want to help but I really can’t do anything,” said Gina Loiseau of Volunteer Haiti Inc.

She compares this earthquake to the one that happened in 2010, a 7.0 magnitude disaster which caused billions of dollars of damages.

Elzy says the Haitians need help.

“All the houses have been destroyed, but they’re crying because they have no food no water,” Elzy said. “We’re asking for support now to take care of the people of Haiti.”

Aftershocks continue to be felt in Haiti, with the largest being a magnitude of 5.2.