Two injured in car crash on Atlantic Boulevard Saturday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people are fighting for their life after a head-on crash around 9:30 Saturday night.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a Ford Mustang crashed into a Ford F-150 at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Arlington Road. The Mustang was trying to make a left-hand turn onto Arlington but did not yield for oncoming traffic.

Officers detailed there were four men in their 20′s in the car and one male in his mid-50′s in the truck. All five involved were taken to the hospital.

Three of the four men inside the Mustang were not wearing their seatbelts. JSO said the top was down on the convertible when the crash happened.

Two of the four men were ejected from the car. The two men ejected have life-threatening injuries while the other two in the Mustang are in serious condition.

JSO said the driver of the truck walked away with minor injuries. The driver of the truck is believed to have been wearing his seatbelt.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. Officers believe the truck was driving with the flow of traffic.

Crews had blocked off the intersection but the roads are open now.