St. Johns County helo makes emergency landing on golf course

News4Jax staff

An Anastasia Mosquito Control helicopter made an emergency landing on a golf course near Elkton.
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A helicopter owned by the Anastasia Mosquito Control District in St. Johns County made the emergency landing near the fifth hole of the St. Johns Country Club, off State Road 207 just west of Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

The pilot was unhurt.

Sky 4 aerials show the helo set down right behind homes on Cypress Links Boulevard. Ground video shows damage to one of the rotors and a nearby tree, so it appears to have made contact with something before landing.

It was not yet clear if the helicopter could be serviced on-site and resume its flight or would have to be trailered out.

