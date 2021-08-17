80 Clay County students test positive for COVID during first week back

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – During the first week of class in the 2021-2022 school year, 80 Clay County students received positive test results for COVID-19, according to a report from Clay County District Schools.

The number represents the total “current number of students positive with COVID-19.”

The report is updated every Monday morning with data for the previous week. It states that there are 39,161 people in the student body.

Of those students, the report said, 226 were in quarantine during the week of Aug. 9 - 13. Notably, students went back to class last Tuesday -- Aug. 10.

Of the 5,115 staff members who work for Clay County District Schools, 29 tested positive during the first week, the reports states.