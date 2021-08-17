All lanes blocked during morning rush on Interstate 95 near Race Track Road

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic is at barely at a crawl for drivers traveling Interstate 95 south near Race Track Road.

It’s not clear yet what happened, but a massive emergency response and at least five mangled cars are blocking all lanes of the interstate. Traffic is being diverted through a rest stop after the exit for Race Track Road.

Two helicopters were seen transporting patients from the scene. Seek an alternate route and expect severe delays up to 20 minutes or longer.

Serious Crash: St. Johns County. I-95 southbound completely blocked near Duval County Line. Multiple vehicles. Numerous injuries. Two patients airlifted to local hospitals. Please seek alternate route. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/1T6pPW5Vjp — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) August 17, 2021

Delays have extended several miles on the southbound side during the morning rush in addition to back to school traffic in the St. Johns County School District. There are also heavy delays for northbound travel.

Sky4 is heading to the scene. This is a developing story.