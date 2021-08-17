Glynn County schools to require masks after COVID-19 cases rise

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Starting on Wednesday, Glynn County Schools will require masks for all students and adults after the number of coronavirus cases has increased in schools.

Masks had been optional, with the exception of buses, but the change was made after a daily review of COVID-19 cases showed the school system’s percentage currently over 1%.

As of Friday, there were 131 cases in the district.

The school system currently has an enrollment of nearly 13,000 students and employs 1,937 staff members.

The school district in a letter to parents said it is moving to the “Yellow Level” of operations which also includes the increase of virtual meetings, restrictions on nonessential visitors and limited capacity for indoor activities.

The school district said it will remain on Yellow Level until at least Aug. 27. The status for next week will be communicated to parents by Friday.

“Please continue to monitor students before school,” the district wrote. “Keep students home and contact the school if they have an illness, are waiting on results from a COVID-19 test, have a positive COVID-19 test, or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 outside of the schools.”

Ad

Glynn County reported 119 new cases on Tuesday and have had more than 8,600 cases since the start of the pandemic.