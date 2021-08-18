Carnival brings fun, thrills to Orange Park this weekend

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Magic Midways is bringing the magic, fun, and excitement of the carnival to Orange Park Mall this weekend.

The carnival will be located at 1910 Wells Road in Orange Park from Aug. 20 – 29. The event will feature dozens of thrilling rides, kiddie land and mouth-watering foods.

“Test your bravery on the giant Century Wheel or the quick motion and speed of the TiltA-Whirl,” a release said. “Maybe get wobbly kneed by the dizzying experience of the whirling Round Up.”

Food will include funnel cakes, fried Oreos, cotton candy, candied apples, and fresh-squeezed lemonade. There will be rides for all ages.

Unlimited wristbands will be on sale for $30 and single tickets starting at just $1.50 are available at www.magicmidways.com.

For more information, click here.

Orange Park Mall Carnival Hours: