Man’s body found near Northside bike trail in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are investigating after a man’s body was found near a bike trail on W. 13th Street and Moncrief Road.

Sgt. Halyard with the Sheriff’s Office said first responders were alerted to a shooting via ShotSpotter that indicated a gun had been fired 7 times.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound near a field leading to a bike trail.

According to police, no one called 911 and there were no witnesses to what happened.

Halyard said they are looking for possible surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Responders estimated the man was in his 20s.