Man charged with 1st-degree murder in 1985 killing of Jacksonville teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was indicted Thursday in the 1985 murder of a Jacksonville teenager, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters announced at a news conference Thursday afternoon that a Duval County grand jury indicted David Nelson Austin on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Leslie McCray.

In the early morning hours of Christmas Eve 1985, McCray, 17, was kidnapped at knifepoint from her home on St. Johns Avenue. She was last seen by her boyfriend being taken off against her will. Hours later, she was found dead on Old Middleburg Road.

In 2019, McCray’s family reached out to the Jacksonville-based group, Project: Cold Case, and the JSO Cold Case Unit to request a reexamination of the evidence.

According to Waters, DNA evidence led investigators to Michigan, where Austin is currently serving a life sentence in Michigan for sexual assault, and more testes were conducted to confirm Austin as the suspect in McCray’s death. A warrant was issued, charging Austin with second-degree murder and kidnapping, before he was indicted Thursday afternoon.

The DNA evidence was developed thanks to a grant to the JSO Cold Case Unit from the U.S. Justice Department.