Local News

These are the 18 smartphone apps parents need to know about

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Garrett Pelican, Digital executive producer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – With the 2021-2022 school year officially underway, authorities want to make sure parents are informed about various apps their kids may be using online.

Some apps on your child’s smartphone can be magnets for those with bad intentions.

This is particularly true of dating and messaging apps, where bullies and predators are known to operate in the shadows. That’s why the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents about 18 popular apps they may not know about.

Below you’ll find a diagram explaining each of the apps and why your children may be vulnerable:

These are the 18 smartphone apps parents need to know about

