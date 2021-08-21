Bay Street partially closes due to ‘structural concerns’ in Berkman II demolition

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry took to Twitter on Friday night to announce the city will immediately begin closing sections of Bay Street and the Riverwalk due to “structural concerns” associated with the demolition of downtown’s most notable eyesore.

RELATED | First bite taken in delayed demo of Berkman Plaza II eyesore

Curry said the decision to close the street amid the Berkman II Plaza demolition came “out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of engineers and experts.”

Crews began closing the street around 9 p.m.

News4Jax did not see any crews working on the demolition Friday night.

Attention Media: Out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of engineers and experts monitoring the Berkman II Plaza demolition we will immediately begin closing sections of Bay Street and the Riverwalk due to structural concerns associated with the demolition. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) August 21, 2021

The City of Jacksonville said it is working with Councilman Reggie Gaffney and coordinating with the nearby Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on the precautionary measures.

The city said to expect more updates from Curry over the weekend.

After sitting vacant and unfinished on Bay Street for more than a decade following a tragedy, crews first began demolishing the building in July.

The demolition is expected to last at least three more months.