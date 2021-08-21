Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Bay Street partially closes due to ‘structural concerns’ in Berkman II demolition

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
Bay Street closed down due to structural concerns involving Berkman II demolition.
Bay Street closed down due to structural concerns involving Berkman II demolition. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry took to Twitter on Friday night to announce the city will immediately begin closing sections of Bay Street and the Riverwalk due to “structural concerns” associated with the demolition of downtown’s most notable eyesore.

RELATED | First bite taken in delayed demo of Berkman Plaza II eyesore

Curry said the decision to close the street amid the Berkman II Plaza demolition came “out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of engineers and experts.”

Crews began closing the street around 9 p.m.

News4Jax did not see any crews working on the demolition Friday night.

The City of Jacksonville said it is working with Councilman Reggie Gaffney and coordinating with the nearby Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on the precautionary measures.

The city said to expect more updates from Curry over the weekend.

After sitting vacant and unfinished on Bay Street for more than a decade following a tragedy, crews first began demolishing the building in July.

The demolition is expected to last at least three more months.

Berkman II Plaza is in the process of being demolished. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.