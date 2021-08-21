Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Recently retired Neptune Beach police officer dies of COVID-19

Officer Eddie Bounds retired June 3 and returned to work as civilian employee

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Retired Neptune Beach Police Officer Eddie Bounds
Retired Neptune Beach Police Officer Eddie Bounds (Courtesy of Neptune Beach Police Department)

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – A recently retired Neptune Beach police officer, who was working for the department as a civilian employee, died Saturday from complications of COVID-19, the department said.

Officer Eddie Bounds retired June 3 and immediately came back to work for the Neptune Beach Police Department as a civilian employee.

According to a Facebook post from the department, shortly after returning to work, Bounds was hospitalized for COVID-19 and ultimately died Saturday from complications of the virus.

A Facebook post from Bounds’ wife indicated he was fully vaccinated in March.

Bounds served with the Neptune Beach Police Department for 10 years and worked for the Jacksonville Beach Police Department for 23 years before that.

“His love for the beaches community was ever present and his service unwavering,” the post read. “Eddie was many things to many people. A husband, father, grandfather, public servant, coach, and dear friend to many. He was also the epitome of a Beaches Police Officer. A legend. A true legacy left behind.”

