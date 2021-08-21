Partly Cloudy icon
92º
wjxt logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

St. Augustine High School resource deputy dies after battling COVID-19

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Tags: St. Augustine, St. Johns County, Coronavirus
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had been sick with COVID-19 has died.

Deputy Jody Hull, a four-year member of the Sheriff’s Office, had most recently served as the Youth Resource Deputy at St. Augustine High School, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post announcing his passing.

The post did not say how Hull died, but an internal email obtained by News4Jax indicated Hull had been battling COVID-19 for more than two weeks and had been on a ventilator for several days.

Before joining the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Hull worked at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for four years.

“Deputy Hull positively impacted the lives of so many St. Augustine High School students as a Youth Resource Deputy. He was passionately dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the youth around him,” Sheriff Robert Hardwick said in a statement. “Deputy Hull was a valued member of our St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office family and will be greatly missed.”

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Florida girl and North Carolina A&T SU grad who thrives in breaking news.

email

facebook

twitter