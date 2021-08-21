St. Augustine High School resource deputy dies after battling COVID-19

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had been sick with COVID-19 has died.

Deputy Jody Hull, a four-year member of the Sheriff’s Office, had most recently served as the Youth Resource Deputy at St. Augustine High School, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post announcing his passing.

The post did not say how Hull died, but an internal email obtained by News4Jax indicated Hull had been battling COVID-19 for more than two weeks and had been on a ventilator for several days.

Before joining the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Hull worked at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for four years.

“Deputy Hull positively impacted the lives of so many St. Augustine High School students as a Youth Resource Deputy. He was passionately dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the youth around him,” Sheriff Robert Hardwick said in a statement. “Deputy Hull was a valued member of our St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office family and will be greatly missed.”