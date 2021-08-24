Baldwin Middle-High School shifting to remote learning due to COVID-19 impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases at Baldwin Middle-High School and resulting close-contacts exceeding the 20% threshold, Duval County Public Schools on Tuesday said the school will shift to online learning beginning Wednesday.

“Students should not come to the school between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31. Instead, students should log-on to their first period class through Microsoft Teams at the normal first period time of 7:15 a.m.,” Baldwin Middle-High said on its website.

Should students need their laptops or other technology from the school for online instruction, parents should contact the school Wednesday.

Curbside meal service will be available on weekdays during the building closure. Breakfast and lunch will be available between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Extracurricular activities including athletic and art events are suspended. The school plans for them to resume Sep. 1.

The DCPS COVID-19 dashboard reported Tuesday evening 40 cases at the school, including 28 students and two staff members. Districtwide, DCPS has reported 815 cases among students and staff members since the beginning of the school year.