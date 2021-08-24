Is a 3rd shot in your future? Doctor Q&A on COVID-19 vaccine boosters

A: The booster shots that we’re talking about right now in the US are absolutely the same shot as you got the first couple times around. So, essentially, what you’re doing is you’re getting a third shot. What’s happening differently is that your body is already primed, your body is ready to basically go and react to the vaccine. And because of that, it has such a more dramatic effect. It’s a much more powerful effect. And that is what is giving the boost effect. So, it’s not that it’s a different shot. It’s not that it’s a different medicine. It’s the same one that you received before.

A: Right now the plan is for you to get Pfizer if you got Pfizer the first round. If you got Moderna the first time you should be getting Moderna the third time as well. Those vaccines are very similar. If there were to be an issue where there wasn’t availability we could talk about switching back and forth, but right now, there is not an issue.

