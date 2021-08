JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing 76-year-old woman, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Between 6 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Maria Agustina Martinez Masso left her home on Radnor Lane, just north of Crystal Springs Road, and has not returned, according to police.

Police said she is showing early signs of dementia.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.