Mother offers $5K reward for information in daughter’s disappearance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s not unusual to see Vontria Mobley walking the streets of Jacksonville while wearing a shirt that reads “Where’s Brittany?” and holding a picture of her daughter.

“Just asking around the neighborhood about if you’ve seen Brittany, if you’ve got any information,” said Mobley.

Mobley’s daughter, Brittany Palmer, disappeared one year ago this week.

“I feel like a year has been long enough for somebody to say something,” Mobley said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the then-23-year-old was last seen Aug. 22, 2020 -- the last time Mobley talked with her daughter. But Mobley said it was not the last time she got a call from her daughter’s cellphone.

“And I called back, and somebody else answered her phone. That’s not Brittany. That’s not Brittany. That’s not Brittany,” Mobley recounted. “I got very worried then.”

That was the last time Mobley got a call from Palmer’s phone.

The search for Palmer started in the New Town area near Barber and Baldwin streets -- an area that Palmer was known to hang out in. Since then, the search has expanded to other parts of town, including the Northside.

In addition to expanding the search, Mobley announced that in honor of the one-year mark since her daughter’s disappearance, she will personally offer a reward of $5,000 for anyone with information about Palmer’s whereabouts.

“I’m heartbroken but still trying to keep it together. There are many times I want to break down, but I’m just praying to God, ‘Please don’t let me do that,’” Mobley said. “I just want her home. I want her home.”

And the mother said she will never stop looking for answers until her daughter is home.