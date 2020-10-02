23-year-old Jacksonville woman still missing after month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brittany Palmer was last seen 41 days ago, and on Saturday, her mother, Vontria, said she will walk her neighborhood and pass out flyers in hopes of finding her daughter.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the 23-year-old was last seen Aug. 22. It was the last day Brittany Palmer’s mother talked with her.

“When I spoke with her that day, I already knew what was wrong with her. It was about an incident about money that she received and someone took it. I told her to call me back and momma will resolve it, just call me back," Vontria Palmer said.

Her daughter never called back.

Vontria Palmer said she thought the search for her daughter was over that following Tuesday morning, when she got a call from Brittany Palmer’s phone at 3 a.m., but when she called her daughter’s phone back, another woman answered the phone. That woman said she had bought the phone from someone.

“That’s when I got worried,” Vontria Palmer said.

She called police and reported her daughter missing on Aug. 24. The mother said she was last seen near the intersection of Baldwin and Barber streets.

Brittany Palmer’s family wants her home, especially her twin sister and her mother. If anyone in the family could make someone smile, they said it was her.

Now the family wants to greet her with a smile and a welcome home.

“If you have Brittany, just let her go," her mother said. “Let her make a phone call. She knows my number. Drop her off at a hospital, something, just let her go,”