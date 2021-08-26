Procession honors Jacksonville Fire Rescue Lieutenant Mario Moya

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends, community members, and Jacksonville firefighters will lay to rest longtime Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department Lt. Mario Moya.

Lt. Moya served the Jacksonville community for 17 years before he died from COVID-19 complications last week.

People are encouraged to show support during his funeral and procession happening today.

The funeral and a prayer vigil will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Old St. Augustine Road. For the procession afterward, at noon, JFRD says the best place for people to line the streets is between the church and 295.

The community is encouraged to come out and show support. Lt. Moya’s viewing was held last night with dozens of firefighters coming to pay respects to their friend and mentor.

“He just loved working in this community. Mandarin is a very tight-knit community. All of his assignments throughout the year brought him back to Fire Station 42. He relished working in the community that he lived in. I think that’s extraordinary,” said Chief David Castleman with the JFRD Rescue Division.

Lt. Moya died following hospitalization with COVID-19. He is the first Jacksonville firefighter to die from the virus. He leaves behind his wife and three children.

After the mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mandarin, the procession route will continue north on 295 all the way around to Lem Turner, then to Lannie Rd, ending at the ceremony.

Lt. Moya is remembered as a passionate firefighter who always worked hard but was modest and never promoted achievements.

“He just sort of sat back and let his actions speak louder than his words. I think that’s what is most important to remember about Mario. He just was the man who stood behind the curtain and made everything happen out front,” Chief Castleman said.

Moya was 51-years-old.