Jacksonville Fire Rescue lieutenant dies from COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire Rescue Lt. Mario Moya, a 17-year veteran of the department, has passed away from COVID-19, JFRD confirmed Monday morning.

The agency released a statement reading in part,

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the line of duty death (LODD) of JFRD Lieutenant Mario J. Moya of Rescue-42-B. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lieutenant Moya unselfishly served this community while continually exposing himself to the very virus that cost him his life.”

Moya leaves behind his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon. Moya was 51-years-old.

RIP.