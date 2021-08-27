FBI agents were seen searching a home Friday morning in the Fort Caroline area. A News4Jax crew also saw a man being led away in handcuffs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FBI’s Jacksonville division raided a home Friday morning in the Fort Caroline neighborhood, authorities confirmed to News4Jax.

In an emailed statement, an FBI spokesperson told News4Jax that federal agents searched a home near the intersection of Ferber and Heath roads as part of an unspecified investigation. No additional details were immediately released.

“… Special Agents from FBI Jacksonville are conducting a search in furtherance of an ongoing federal investigation,” the statement said, adding that there were no known threats to the surrounding area.

FBI raids Jacksonville home as part of ‘ongoing investigation’

A News4Jax crew spotted a flurry of activity at the scene, including FBI agents leading an unidentified man away in handcuffs and others carrying out evidence in bags and boxes. The man’s name and his ties to the investigation aren’t clear.

Because of the man’s arrest, News4Jax anticipates he will go before a judge at the federal courthouse downtown for his first appearance Friday afternoon. There, it’s expected that additional details about the investigation will be released.

A neighbor who spoke with News4Jax on the condition of anonymity said she was surprised to find nearly a dozen agents at the house when she returned home from a morning walk. She said she doesn’t know who lives at the residence.

“I’m just freaking out,” the woman said. “We’ve been here a long time. We don’t have this kind of issue in our neighborhood, so it’s very concerning.”