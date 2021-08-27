Flagler County detention deputy dies of complications of COVID-19

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the line-of-duty death of Detention Deputy Sheriff Paul Luciano, who died of complications of COVID-19. He was 60 years old.

“Deputy Luciano is a hero and this has devastated our team,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m asking the community to keep his family and the men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in their prayers as we mourn the loss of one of our own. Deputy Luciano will be greatly missed by his brothers and sister of the FCSO.”

Luciano is survived by his wife, Carrie Luciano and their children.

Luciano started his law enforcement career in 1996 with the Bunnell Police Department. He later joined the Department of Corrections in Volusia County before joining FCSO in 2019, where he served as a detention deputy sheriff at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

At this time there is no information available on funeral arrangements. Staly said he will update the community about a service as information becomes available.