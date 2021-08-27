Here’s how Duval students who don’t follow mask policy will be disciplined

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Effective Sept. 7, Duval County Public Schools students must where a face covering that covers both their nose and mouth while inside a school facility, according to a new mask policy implemented Monday night.

If a student has a medical, physical of psychological condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, parents or guardians can opt them out by providing medical certification.

LINK: DCPS mask medical opt-out form

The emergency mandate lasts for 90 days. Students who do not follow the guidelines might be charged with a code of conduct infraction.

Students are expected to wear their mask att all times with the exception of eating and during outdoor activities.

Here are the potential disciplinary consequences, according to DCPS:

1st Occurrence

School will provide a face mask to the student

Student will complete “Face Mask Safety Contract with Mask Expectation” (requires student and parent signature)

2nd Occurrence

Student sent to discipline office

Student coded for “1.06 Nonconformity to General Code of Appearance”

Parent contacted

Parent conference (virtual or in-person)

3rd Occurrence

Student sent to discipline office

Student coded for “2.01 Failure to Adhere to Safety Consideration”

In-school suspension (1-2 days)

4th Occurrence