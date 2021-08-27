Well-known waterfront seafood restaurant shut down with rodents, roaches, and flies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week’s Restaurant Report holds a trio of repeat violators. Two of the restaurants have a history of shutdowns and one has been in violation of Department of Business and Professional Regulation standards since March of 2020.

La Nopalera on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville

The LaNopalera on Beach Boulevard was the first to receive a shutdown order this week. It was closed for four days after inspectors found 19 violations last Monday, August 16.

The restaurant was cited for 122 live flies. Inspectors found the insects in the kitchen, food prep area, and food storage.

The report also shows violations for 9 roaches, four rodent droppings, and for the cooks not washing their hands. The Mexican restaurant reopened the following Friday, August 20 but will need a follow-up because several high-priority violations were not corrected.

Clark’s Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant in Jacksonville

At Clark’s Fish Camp in Julington Creek, inspectors say they found potentially out-of-date mussels, clams, and oysters that were not labeled with a use-by date.

The popular creekside eatery racked up a total of 20 violations. Three of which were for 34 live flies, 9 roaches, and 9 rodent droppings.

The inspector returned four more times and found more flies, roaches, and droppings each time. Clark’s Fish Camp was allowed to reopen last Saturday, August 21, three days after the initial inspection.

Clark’s Fish Camp was also shutdown in June after inspectors showed up due to a customer complaint.

Chopper’s Bar & Grill in Jacksonville

Finally, Choppers Bar & Grill on Main Street was shut down last Wednesday after inspectors said they found 102 rodent droppings in its food storage and 30 live flies in the kitchen.

It was also cited for not having anyone certified in foodservice management. Looking back at previous inspections, I found no one at the restaurant has had that certification since before March 2020.

A note in the report says the operator told the inspector he tried to get the certification but said he couldn’t because of COVID-19 closures.

I’ve reached out to management at all the restaurants, but none have returned the requests for comment.

News4Jax monitors restaurant inspections in District 5 every week with the Division of Hotels and Restaurants under the Department of Business and Professional Regulations.

District 5 covers Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union Counties.

