Unloaded gun found on student at Jacksonville middle school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville middle school student could face criminal charges after an unloaded gun was confiscated from them on campus Thursday, Duval County Public Schools confirmed.

School administrators placed Matthew Gilbert Middle School on lockdown Thursday afternoon after they got a tip that a student had an unloaded firearm, Assistant Principal Tiffany Sutton said in a call made to parents afterward.

“Through the investigation and a school search, we were able to locate the unloaded firearm in a student’s possession,” the message said in part. “The student is now facing serious consequences including criminal charges.”

Sutton praised the student who reported the tip. She also asked parents to remind students understand the ramifications of having weapons on campus and recommended they keep tabs on which items their children are bringing to school.

She reminded parents that only clear or mesh backpacks are allowed on the school’s campus.

“Any firearm or weapon brought to school is a violation of the Code of Conduct. Offender(s) can face disciplinary action by the district as well as criminal charges,” the assistant principal said.