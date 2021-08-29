JEA crews heading to Louisiana to help communities in path of Hurricane Ida

JEA line workers left Sunday morning to head to Louisiana to provide mutual aid to communities in the path of Hurricane Ida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA line workers left Sunday morning to head to Louisiana to provide mutual aid to communities in the path of Hurricane Ida.

Crews will pre-position before the storm makes landfall and be ready to help restore power once Ida passes.

HAPPENING NOW: More than 30 @NewsfromJEA line workers are heading to Lafayette, Louisiana to provide mutual aid in the aftermath of #hurricanida. pic.twitter.com/1YsGFINPv4 — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) August 29, 2021

“Florida has been the recipient of mutual aid assistance when we have been impacted by hurricanes many times in the past, and JEA crews are honored to return the favor to Louisiana residents,” JEA said.