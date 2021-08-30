13 fallen military members arrive back to U.S. soil

Another deadly day in Afghanistan as a U.S. drone strike hits an Islamic State transport killing several suspected suicide bombers.

At the same time, the bodies of 13 U.S. service members arrive back on U.S. soil greeted by the President at Dover Air Force Base.

As the flag-draped caskets are removed from the military aircraft, President Biden is there to greet the fallen 13 military members from the attack in Kabul.

President Biden speaking about this hours later when giving an update on Hurricane Ida.

“We met with the families of 13 fallen heroes in Afghanistan who lost their lives in the service of our country, and while we’re praying for the best in Louisiana, let’s keep them in our prayers as well,” said Biden.

Across the globe, retaliatory strikes in Afghanistan a U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying ISIS-K suicide bombers. One Afghan official says three children were killed in that attack.

This is all happening as the U.S. is set to be totally out of the country in just days.

All this as politicians on both sides of the aisle are questioning the extraction of Americans. This from a Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Seth Moulton: “This was preventable because we wouldn’t have had to put Marines in this position if we had started the evacuation much earlier, but I don’t want to lose sight of the heroism of these Marines, because in spite of this terrible position that they were put in, they were doing unbelievable work,” said Rep. Seth Moulton.

The U.S. State Department has released a statement signed by around 100 countries saying they have received assurances from the Taliban that people with travel documents will be able to leave the country.