Bodycam footage released in 2 Jacksonville police shootings

A JSO officer fires shots at Abel Navarro as he attempts to jump a fence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage of two police shootings from earlier this year.

One video shows a standoff between JSO and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers and Arnold Hagar who was shot and killed by police as they served a search warrant in May.

Hager, 37, was considered a fugitive from St. Mary’s County, Maryland, where he had recently been indicted on eight counts of felony sexual battery.

The body camera footage shared by JSO starts with an officer who is posted behind a cruiser, calling on Hagar to surrender.

About four minutes into the video, a volley of shots can be heard and someone yells “he’s down.”

JSO Chief T.K. Waters told reporters after the incident that police had ordered Hager to come out of the home with his hands up when two shots were fired from the home. That’s when three JSO officers and an FDLE agent returned fire, Waters said.

Caution: Some of the images depicted in the videos below may be graphic in nature. Viewer discretion advised.

Also in May, JSO SWAT and the United States Marshals Service converged on a house on Rogero Road, where 29-year-old Abel Navarro allegedly shot at officers during a standoff. Navarro, who was wanted on robbery and kidnapping accusations, was shot as he tried to escape.

In one clip, the video shows SWAT officers behind a van and one officer is calling on Navarro to come out with his hands up.

Around the five-minute mark, shots are fired and officers can be heard saying it came from Navarro. About two minutes later, Navarro can be heard yelling that he has a hostage. A woman can later be seen crawling out of the house to safety.

When JSO is asking the woman what kind of gun Navarro has, Navarro climbs out of a window and runs towards an adjacent backyard.

As he runs towards the backyard, officers yell “hands, hands, hands!” and “get on the ground!” before one officer fires five shots towards Navarro’s back while he jumps the fence.

“He’s f****** reaching! He’s reaching!” the officer says after Navarro disappears over the fence. “He was reaching!”

The officers then move into the backyard and put him in handcuffs before paramedics take him away.

Navarro was in serious but stable condition after the shooting.

Navarro was charged with eight counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is in jail awaiting trial.