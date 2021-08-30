Jacksonville woman arrested, accused in 2020 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 30-year-old Jacksonville woman who was already locked up in the Duval County jail has been accused in connection with a 2020 murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Cierra Washington, who was in jail on unrelated charges, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder after she was interviewed by homicide detectives.

Her arrest comes after the remains of a 25-year-old man were found in September 2020 in a wooded area on the Jacksonville-Baldwin Rail Trail off Imeson Road. Although detectives found identification on his body, by JSO policy, his name was released.

After the medical examiner determined a gunshot wound was the cause of death, police classified this death a homicide.

Detectives were not sure how the victim got there or how long he’d been dead.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Ad