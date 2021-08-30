Procession honors Clay County deputy who died after battle with COVID-19

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – There was a procession Monday afternoon for a Clay County deputy who died Sunday after a long battle with COVID-19.

Deputy Clint Seagle was a member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office since 2006 and served in the patrol, traffic, and, most recently, civil unit.

Seagle also served his country for 21 years in the United States Navy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and we will remember his service to our county and our country always,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office escorted Seagle from Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County in Middleburg to Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

The community was invited to come out and pay their respects along the way.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Blanding Boulevard was shut down at 1 p.m.