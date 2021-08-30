Ware County schools shifting to hybrid learning for 1 month

The Ware County School System will adopt a hybrid instructional model from Sept. 7 through Oct. 7 due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the county and the surrounding area, the school system said.

The school system in Southeast Georgia announced Aug. 30 that students will have face-to-face instruction two days a week and will receive assignments to complete at home the remainder of the week.

“This model will allow us to support social distancing practices by decreasing the number of students in the building and on buses each day, provide a dedicated day for deep cleaning each week on Fridays, and help address staff shortage issues,” the school system said.

Students will be broken into two groups based on the last name of the oldest student in the household, and all students in that household will attend face-to-face on the same days to assist families with establishing a consistent schedule.

Students with last names beginning with A-K are “Group A,” and they will attend school face-to-face on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Students with last names beginning with L-Z are “Group B,” and they will attend school face-to-face on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In addition, effective immediately, masks will be required on all school buses. Drivers will provide students with a mask if needed.

The announcement of the shift to hybrid learning comes after the school system made the decision Aug. 13 to put the school year on hold due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The school district ceased daily operations for traditional and digital students and most staff members in all 11 schools through Aug. 27, and the plan was students would not return to school until Sept. 7.

Schools will be reaching out to families with additional information about the hybrid instructional model. Parents are asked to make sure ensure your child’s school has updated contact information for your family. If you have any questions, please email feedback@ware.k12.ga.us.