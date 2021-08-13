Ware County closes all 11 schools after ‘sharp increase’ in COVID-19 cases

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – After just over a week in session, Ware County Schools made the decision Friday to put the school year on hold following a “sharp increase” in the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported among students and staff.

The Ware County School System said in an email to parents it will temporarily cease daily operations for traditional and digital students in all 11 schools and most staff members through Aug. 27 and students won’t return to school until Sept. 7.

During the pause, instruction will take place, but in-season extracurricular practices and competitions will continue as scheduled.

As of Friday, the school district there were 76 students with a positive case who have attended school during the exposure period and another 679 students who have been quarantined out of 5,900 total students. Out of 950 school employees, 67 are currently positive with the virus and another 150 have been quarantined.

Ware was one of the first school districts in our viewing area to start the new school year on Aug. 4.

Earlier this week, the school district announced it would close schools early Friday to deep clean.

According to a report from the New York Times, cases in the county have increased recently during the delta variant surge. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has also risen in the Ware County area, but deaths have remained at about the same level. The test positivity rate in Ware County is also high, suggesting that cases are being significantly undercounted, the Times reported.

The school district said it will release additional information as it becomes available on its website and Facebook page.