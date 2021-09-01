Man arrested in deadly Westside shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the city’s Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Granardo Felix, 28, is charged with murder.

About 2:15 p.m. Sunday, JSO received a 911 call reporting gunfire in the area of McCarty and Eudine drives, just west of Firestone Road.

Police said they found a man lying on the side of the road in the neighborhood. He was suffering from multiple gunshots, according to police.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators said that they identified Felix as the suspect, and following an interview, he was arrested.

Felix was booked Monday into the Duval County jail, where he remained as of Wednesday, according to online jail records.