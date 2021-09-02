Application portal to reopen for city’s emergency rental assistance program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville will reopen the application portal for its emergency rental and utility assistance program at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

Since June, the program has distributed more than $15 million of federal funds to provide rent and utility assistance to Duval County residents. There is about $10 million remaining, and applications will be accepted continuously until all funds are expended.

The funds will be available to residents to cover up to 12 months of rent and utility payments with the option for an additional three months if determined necessary to ensure housing stability.

JEA and the United Way of Northeast Florida will continue administering the program.

Federal guidelines require qualifying individuals and families to have an income that falls below 80% of the area median income. The income requirements are as follows:

Household size Total income One person $42,000 Two people $48,000 Three people $54,000 Four people $60,000 Five people $64,800 Six people $69,600 Seven people $74,400 Eight people $79,200

In addition to the income prerequisite, applicants must meet the following criteria:

A resident of Duval County (this includes the beaches and the town of Baldwin)

Part of an “eligible household” as defined by the act as follows:

An “eligible household” must include one or more individuals who are obligated to pay rent on a residential dwelling in Duval County and must also demonstrate all three criteria below:

1. One or more individuals within the household has:

Qualified for unemployment benefits or

Experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to COVID-19 and can attest to such in writing

2. One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, which may include:

A past due utility or rent notice or eviction notice,

Unsafe or unhealthy living conditions or

Any other evidence of such risk, as determined by the city

3. The household has a household income that is not more than 80% of the area median income (AMI) for the household.

Priority must be provided to households that have incomes at or below 50% AMI or have one or more members who have been unemployed for at least 90 days.

The online application is available by visiting https://www.coj.net/erap. For additional information, see these FAQs or call 904-630-2489 (CITY).