A police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday on I-10.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was injured in a crash Thursday on Interstate 10, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened sometime before 5:15 p.m. near Chaffee Road.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, a police cruiser and a semitruck collided.

Troopers said the JSO sergeant was being transported.