St. Johns County high school student remembered as ‘talented actor’ dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A student at a St. Johns County high school died on Thursday, the school announced in an email to parents.

Giona Stiles, who was an 11th grade student at Pedro Menendez High School, died Thursday morning and the school said he will be missed by students and staff.

The email said Stiles was a “talented actor” with a “wonderful sense of humor.”

The email did not reveal the cause of death.

The principal encouraged parents with students at the school to talk with them about the death.

“Because students and staff react in different ways, it is important to have support available to assist when needed,” the email states. “Tomorrow and next week as needed, our District Crisis Team and School Counselors will be available for support.”