Jacksonville police investigate shooting involving 3 teens

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Photo shows JSO on the scene of a shooting involving two 14-year-olds.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two 14-years-old were shot near a store on East Third Street and Franklin Street.

JSO Lt. Silcox said the 14-year-olds and another teenager were walking down the street when an SUV drove by and began shooting.

Investigators located 10 shell casings at the scene but said there was no suspect information. Detectives are searching for any possible surveillance cameras in the area or witnesses who may have seen the shooting.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

